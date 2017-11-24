'Jessica Jones' Season 2 Spoilers: Jessica to Get Help from Marine Vigilante?

Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJones Promotional photo for Netflix series, "Jessica Jones"

Jessica's (Krysten Ritter) world may overlap with that of a Marine Corps veteran-turned- vigilante's in the upcoming season of "Jessica Jones."

Netflix recently aired another Marvel offering starring Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) aka the Punisher. Already, talks of renewal have surfaced, speculating on whether the protagonist's storyline would continue. Many fans, in particular, want to know if The Punisher will find his way to any of the other Marvel series like "Jessica Jones" or "Daredevil." Since these shows are known for their crossover events, it is not impossible to see the ex-Marine totting his gun in Jessica's turf in the future. Showrunner Steve Lightfoot said he is still not sure about Netflix's plans.

"No, I genuinely don't know how the Netflix system works with making those calls, and I assume once they do [make a call] they'll tell Marvel and Marvel will tell me and we'll jump back to it. But I'm very excited to do so. I think we left both Frank and Billy in places where there are so many ways to jump off from if that second season comes. We can do anything with them, in truth," the EP said.

Meanwhile, spoilers for the second season of "Jessica Jones" indicate that Trish (Rachael Taylor) may begin her transformation as Hellcat. There have been several hints that Jessica's best friend would become a crime-fighting superhero just like herself.

In the set photos released, Trish can be seen sporting Hellcat's signature colors bright yellow and dark blue while fighting muggers who are after her friend Malcolm (Eka Darville). Hellcat in the Marvel universe is a known member of the Defenders and the Avengers. Her athletic abilities are out of this world. She also has psionic powers. Jessica is expected to do her best to help Trish with the transition.

"Jessica Jones" season 2 is expected to air next year on Netflix.