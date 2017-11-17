'Jessica Jones' Season 2 Spoilers: Jessica to Help in Trish's Transition to Hellcat

Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJones Promotional photo for Netflix series, "Jessica Jones"

Trish Walker's (Rachael Taylor) transformation as the crime-fighting heroine Hellcat will begin in the upcoming season of "Jessica Jones."

Previously, it has been teased that Trish's road to being a superhero might finally happen in the new installment. The set photos hint of this transformation, where she is shown battling muggers to save her friend Malcolm (Eka Darville).

Trish's outfit during the incident is said to be a huge hint that her alter-ego, Hellcat, is close to surfacing. She is shown wearing bright yellow and dark blue clothes, basically the colors of Hellcat's costume in the comics.

Hellcat is part of the Defenders and the Avengers, and her powers include her athletic and psychic abilities. In the Netflix series, Trish has been undergoing training since the first season. She has frequently joined Jessica in her missions. Due to this, she knows how to defend herself well. Jessica is expected to help her adopted sister and best friend in the transition. After all, she has experienced this before when she discovered her own superpowers.

Meanwhile, spoilers indicate that Jessica's struggles will continue in season 2. She has yet to forget her traumatic experience, and this will take its toll on her later on. Still, the heroine will do her best to come out strong amidst hurdles. Ritter said in a recent interview that her character's path would be very dark indeed.

"I'm, like, just past the midway mark on Jessica Jones season two and they keep throwing stuff at me and it's very dark and it's very heavy. I think I've approached this season differently, because I've done The Defenders, went home, took a shower, came back, and started Jessica Jones season two. ... Get that balance. Because in season one, I was so in it – gung-ho, whole body, all I got. Then it got really dark for me," Ritter said.

"Jessica Jones" season 2 is expected to air next year on Netflix.