'Jessica Jones' Season 2 Spoilers: Luke to Return to Fix Relationship with Jessica

Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJones Promo image for 'Jessica Jones' season 2

Luke (Mike Colter) and Jessica (Krysten Ritter) may still get a second chance to fix their relationship in the upcoming season of "Jessica Jones."

Though Luke's presence in the new installment has not been confirmed, many fans are not losing hope that he and Jessica will work things out and be officially together. Last season, they agreed to split up because of all the pain they experienced. Luke learned that it was Jessica who killed his wife. Although the heroine was under the control of Kilgrave (David Tennant) that time, she still could not erase her guilt. Since they parted amicably, speculations are rife that it is not impossible for them to be together again.

Most of the said arguments are based on how Luke and Jessica's relationship progressed in the comics. There, the two decided to be together after she killed Kilgrave. Jessica also got pregnant and they had a child. Together, they joined the Avengers and became known as a power couple. If "Jessica Jones" and "Luke Cage" will follow the comics diligently, as they usually do, this means that sooner or later, they will find themselves back in each other's arms again. Even if the reunion is not possible in the upcoming installment of "Jessica Jones," it may still happen in the future.

As previously reported, season 2 will feature the return of Kilgrave. At the moment, it still remains a mystery if he is going to be resurrected in the flesh or if he will just be a memory. Viewers saw Jessica kill him in a fit of rage last installment. In an interview, Tennant said his character deserved it, as Kilgrave is nothing but a monster.

"That's one of the juicy things about that character – how can he be normal and how can he know when he's being a monster? He's STILL a monster, there's very little about him that's easy to love and his very obsession with Jessica is because he can't make her bend to his will and it becomes something that becomes his downfall. He probably deserved to die, I think that's fair to say. I don't think we can blame Jessica, she did what she had to do and she made the world a better place," Tennant said.

"Jessica Jones" season 2 will air on March 8 on Netflix.