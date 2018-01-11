'Jessica Jones' Season 2 Spoilers: Details on Kilgrave's 'Resurrection' Revealed

Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJones Promotional image for 'Jessica Jones'

Kilgrave's (David Tennant) return can only mean bad things for Jessica (Krysten Ritter) in the upcoming season of "Jessica Jones."

Recent spoilers for the new installment has shed light to the much-awaited "resurrection" of Jessica's greatest enemy to date. Kilgrave's impact on the heroine has been so huge, she would continue to deal with her trauma even in season 2. Under the villain's control, Jessica killed a lot of innocent people. Eventually, she ended up killing him. In a Q&A panel during the Wizard World New Orleans, Tennant spoke about his character. According to him, it was a fascinating experience to play the said role. Kilgrave's power made him the monster that he was. Tennant said he completely understood why the villain had to die.

"That's one of the juicy things about that character – how can he be normal and how can he know when he's being a monster? He's STILL a monster, there's very little about him that's easy to love and his very obsession with Jessica is because he can't make her bend to his will and it becomes something that becomes his downfall. He probably deserved to die, I think that's fair to say. I don't think we can blame Jessica, she did what she had to do and she made the world a better place," Tennant said.

There have been a lot of speculations on how Kilgrave would return. Most of the rumors claim that he will appear as a memory or an annoying specter who will not leave Jessica alone. There are those who remind Marvel enthusiasts, though, that in the comics, Kilgrave died and was resurrected a number of times. It is possible that he will return in the flesh, ready for his second round of fight with Jessica. His appearance will only make things more difficult for her. Spoilers for season 2 indicate that Jessica's biggest enemy is going to be herself. Her depression will definitely only get worse if he is around.

"Jessica Jones" season 2 will air on March 8 on Netflix.