'Jessica Jones' Season 2 Spoilers: Trish Offers to Become Jessica's Sidekick in Trailer

Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJones Promo photo for 'Jessica Jones'

Trish (Rachael Taylor) seems to be influencing Jessica (Krysten Ritter) to hire her as a sidekick in the new trailer for the upcoming season of "Jessica Jones."

Netflix and Marvel recently released a new promo and it is a lot darker than the previous one, showing Jessica confused and hurting while digging into her past. In the clip, the private investigator is desperate to know what happened after her family was killed in that fatal car accident. She also wants to find who was behind the experiments that gave her superpowers. As Jessica, struggles, her best friend Trish can be seen comforting her. The blonde tells Jessica that she needs help, a sidekick of some sort, since she cannot possibly do everything on her own.

Trish's storyline for season 2 is going to be more actioned-packed. Previously, it was revealed that she would probe the IGH mystery and see if her suspicions about the organization are true. The promo photos released also show Trish in action, holding a gun and trying to protect Malcolm (Eka Darville). There are speculations that her transformation as Hellcat will soon begin. Viewers are definitely looking forward to seeing Jessica and Trish fight the bad buys side by side. The blonde is eager to help as she will do everything to make her friend happy.

Meanwhile, the trailer also provides a glimpse of Jessica being captured by the police. Previously, a promo photo released show the heroine being guarded while she is making a phone call. Jessica is presumably calling her lawyer, Jeri (Carrie-Anne Moss), to bail her out of prison. The clip also introduced a new character, to be played by Janet McTeer. The scene shows Jessica asking the woman how many "others" are still out there, suggesting that there are more superpowered humans wandering in the city.

"Jessica Jones" season 2 will air on March 8 on Netflix.