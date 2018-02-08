'Jessica Jones' Season 2 Spoilers: Promo Photos Show Jessica's Time in Jail

Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJones Promo image for 'Jessica Jones'

Jessica (Krysten Ritter) will find herself locked up in jail in the upcoming season of "Jessica Jones."

In one of the promo photos released for the new installment, Jessica can be seen making a phone call while in prison. In the image, she is wearing a gray top and jeans while her hand is heavily bandaged. Chains can also be seen hugging her torso. Nearby, two police officers are monitoring her moves. Jessica must be calling her lawyer, Jeri (Carrie-Anne Moss), to bail her out. A photo shows the attorney in her living room, wearing robes.

With Jessica not averse to using her superpowers anymore, season 2 is expected to feature a lot of her adventures. The teasers mostly showcase her strength as she pulverizes a door or jumps off a giant Ferris wheel. One of the latest feature the private investigator holding what looks like an upturned truck. After spending time with the Defenders, Jessica has more or less accepted that having abilities like hers entails more responsibility.

Meanwhile, Jessica will not be the only one to get some action in the new storyline. Her friends, Trish (Rachael Taylor) and Malcolm (Eka Darville) will also get their turn under the spotlight. In the promo photos, Jessica's BFF is shown holding a gun while Malcolm is beside her. Trish is expected to start her journey to becoming Hellcat in season 2. She is also determined to investigate the mysterious organization, IGH.

Ritter, in her interview with Entertainment Weekly, teased about the other characters' storylines in the new installment.

"Just by nature of a new structure and it being more emotional, you have to expand the world beyond just Jessica's head. We're allowing Carrie-Anne Moss and Hogarth's storyline, Rachael Taylor who plays Trish, and Eka Darville who plays Malcolm to have more opportunities for development so our world will feel a little bigger. The show is still totally focused on Jessica, but the supporting players are getting great moments to shine this season," Ritter teased.

"Jessica Jones" season 2 will air on March 8 on Netflix.