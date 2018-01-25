'Jessica Jones' Season 2 Spoilers: Jessica's Super Strength Displayed in Promo Photos

Facebook/MarvelsJessicaJones Promotional photo for 'Jessica Jones' season 2

Jessica (Krysten Ritter) will make full use of her super strength in the upcoming season of "Jessica Jones."

A new promo photo released teases how Jessica is no longer averse to flexing her muscles in the new installment. In the image, the heroine is shown at the middle of a road, holding what appears to be an upturned truck. While she tries to reposition the vehicle, she is looking at something behind her. It seems like she is waiting for the enemy's second attack. In the past, Jessica is wary of tapping on her superpowers. Spending time and fighting alongside the Defenders must have made her more comfortable with what she has and use it to help save more lives.

Season 2 is expected to see Jessica facing new challenges. The trailer released provides a glimpse on the adventures she is going to face, from jumping off a humongous Ferris wheel and punching through doors and walls. Recently, showrunner Melissa Rosenberg also teased that the new storyline would dig deep into Jessica's past, specifically before she got her superpowers.

"We're always digging deeper into Jessica's character and this season we're peeling back even more layers, revealing more about the experiences that have shaped her present-day life," Rosenberg said.

Meanwhile, spoilers also reveal that eventually, Jessica will find herself back in Luke's (Mike Colter) arms. Although the two have officially parted ways, speculations are rife that they will reunite again. In the comics, Jessica and Luke decided to be together after she killed Kilgrave (David Tennant). Then, they found out that she was pregnant. They started a family and became known as one of the power couples in the Marvel universe. If the Netflix series sticks closely to the original storyline, the fans can expect that this will happen, if not in season 2, then soon.

"Jessica Jones" season 2 will air on March 8 on Netflix.