Jill and Derick Dillard News: Did the Couple Quietly Leave the Country for a Mission?

After leaving her family's reality show "Counting On" on TLC, Jill Duggar-Dillard and her husband Derick Dillard reportedly went on to another missionary work outside the country.

InTouch Weekly reported that the Dillards joined a trip with the other members of Arkansas' Cross Church where the family has been going to for the longest time.

According to the report, the church's Instagram account posted a photo showing the members of the church with the couple and their youngest son Samuel. The image was accompanied by a caption, saying, "Pray with us for our group heading to Guadalajara today!!!"

The church's Pure Charity website mentioned that the group's trip to Guadalajara will be a short one since it will only run from March 17 to March 23. It means that it is not surprising that their eldest son Israel will not join them in this trip.

The online magazine noted that this is the first time that Jill and Derick did not publicize their mission trip, since they used to announce their past missions on their family blog. They were also criticized for launching GoFundMe pages in the past to ask money for their mission trips.

But for this particular trip, the couple did not ask their fans to pay for the $1,470 per person joining fee. This means that they decided to pay for less than $3,000 to be part of the group out of their own money.

While no one could criticize them for asking money for their latest mission trip, they might find themselves under flak for bringing their infant son in a dangerous destination.

According to a report from Radar Online, Guadalajara streets were made dangerous by rival criminal gangs. The report also cited the news from Informador that 23 people were assassinated in the gang-related violence in early February.

This will not be the first time that the couple will be under fire because of their parenting decisions. While Jill was still pregnant with Samuel, fans bashed her for exposing her unborn child to Zika virus when they joined a long-term mission to Central America.