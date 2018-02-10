Joanna Gaines Pregnancy Update: Former 'Fixer Upper' Host Shares Intense Cravings
Joanna Gaines seems to have a lot of cravings during her fifth pregnancy.
The former "Fixer Upper" star turned to social media to share her late-night cravings to all her fans. It ranges from savory items to sweet snacks.
"Woke up this morning at 2:30 AM and was craving Fruity Pebbles, a pimento cheese sandwich, chicken spaghetti, deviled eggs, and ranch dressing," the 39-year-old HGTV host wrote on Instagram.
But since Gaines had none of that food on her pantry during that time, she decided to make her own snack. "Didn't have any of that so I made myself some cookies. With all the restaurant's final tastings, the cookbook (yes these cookies are in it!), and this pregnancy-I'm definitely growing at a record rate," she also wrote.
The restaurant that she was referring to will be called The Magnolia Table, which she and her husband and co-host Chip Gaines purchased in Waco. It was an old restaurant that they renovated and re-opened.
In early January, Gaines shared an ultrasound video that showcases their baby's heartbeat. According to the TV host, her husband believes that their upcoming baby will be a boy.
The Gaineses were married in 2003. They already had four children together, including the 12-year-old Drake, 11-year-old Ella, nine-year-old Duke, and their youngest child is seven-year-old Emmie Kay.
The couple's pregnancy announcement came after they surprised their fans that they decided to quit their popular HGTV show despite its high ratings. According to the couple, they want to put their focus on raising their family.
"Jo and I just realized in our hearts that as much as we love Fixer Upper, as much as we love the honor that we have felt with this show basically introducing us to the country, if not the world, we want to make sure that we're here for our family during really crucial, pivotal points in its journey," Chip stated in an interview with Success back in December.