Joanna Gaines Pregnancy Update: Former 'Fixer Upper' Host Shares Intense Cravings

Joanna Gaines seems to have a lot of cravings during her fifth pregnancy.

The former "Fixer Upper" star turned to social media to share her late-night cravings to all her fans. It ranges from savory items to sweet snacks.

"Woke up this morning at 2:30 AM and was craving Fruity Pebbles, a pimento cheese sandwich, chicken spaghetti, deviled eggs, and ranch dressing," the 39-year-old HGTV host wrote on Instagram.