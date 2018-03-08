Julianne Hough Won't Return for 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 26

Facebook/dancingwiththestars Promo image for 'Dancing With The Stars'

Fans who are hoping to see Julianne Hough back on the judges' panel of "Dancing with the Stars" season 26 may be disappointed to know that she's no longer returning to the show. Hough has been a familiar face on "Dancing with the Stars" after she joined the show as dancer and judge in the past.

In a recent interview, Hough has revealed that she has several projects going on right now that she cannot make time for the next season of "Dancing with the Stars." Asked whether fans will get to see her again as a judge for "Dancing with the Stars'" all-athlete season, Hough said, "So many things are happening. Obviously, 'Dancing' has always been my family. I was on it, I left for a show, my acting and them my music. That's really sort of my focus right now."

The show introduced Hough back in season 4 when she joined as a professional dancing partner. She continued to serve as the dancing partner of various celebrities through season 8 until she eventually decided to take a break. She returned in season 19 as a judge, and she became part of the panel until season 24. Last season, she only appeared in the season finale. While many hope that her reappearance in season 25 meant she's back for good, she's not.

During her recent interview, Hough also talked about working with brother Derek Hough on the upcoming season of NBC's "World of Dance." "I actually just did a mentor session with Derek. He asked me to come and mentor, so yeah, I just did it the other day. It was so much fun and the dancers are incredible," she said. The show will premiere on May 29 on NBC.

Meanwhile, fans who will miss Hough on "Dancing with the Stars" can still catch her on "Blackpool," a fictional ballroom dance project that she's been working on since 2013. There's no announcement about its release date yet, but it's definitely happening since Hough has revealed that it's one of the primary reasons she had to leave "Dancing with the Stars."

"Dancing with the Stars" season 26 premieres in April on ABC.