'Justice League' Rumors: Warner Bros Executives Knew Movie Would Flop, Source Claims

While many avid DC fans still cannot believe that "Justice League" underwhelmed at the box-office, the latest rumor claims that Warner Bros expected it to flop at all.

There is no denying that even DC fans are divided on their reviews on "Justice League." Although some insist that the movie is not as bad as some of the critical reviews suggest, others accept the fact that it was a bad movie, causing it to perform poorly at the box-office.

According to recent rumors, though, Warner Bros already knew prior to the release of the movie in November that it was of poor quality and would underperform at the box-office. However, as the studio had already spent a huge amount of money on the project, the executives supposedly just wanted to get it done and over with so that they could proceed with the next phase of the DCEU (DC Extended Universe).

Despite expecting the movie to flop, though, an insider claims that Warner Bros executives did not see it coming that "Justice League" would perform that bad.

Sources claim that Warner Bros blames the 2016 "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" as the culprit for the poor box-office performance of "Justice League." While the movie made money, Warner Bros executives supposedly believe it left a bad taste to fans, making them pessimistic about its sequel of sort.

Based on the records of Box Office Mojo, "Justice League" has the lowest worldwide gross of all the five DCEU movies that Warner Bros has released by far. Topping the list is the 2016 "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" ($873,634,919), followed by last year's solo "Wonder Woman" movie ($821,847,012) in second place, the 2016 "Suicide Squad" ($746,846,894) in third place, the 2013 "Man of Steel" ($668,045,518) in fourth place, and "Justice League" ($656,035,786) in the last place.

The movie features Henry Cavill (Superman), Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ezra Miller (The Flash), and Ray Fisher (Cyborg) and is rumored to have a production budget of more than $300 million.