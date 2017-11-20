Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez Share a Kiss in Los Angeles

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok) Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are getting back together.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's rekindled romance continues to heat up.

Over the past couple of weeks, the exes have been spotted on several dates together. They continue to pack on the PDA as well, leading many fans to believe that "Jelena" is officially back. While the duo has yet to confirm their relationship, the lovebirds were photographed again Wednesday night at the Los Angeles Kings Valley Ice Center.

The "Wolves" songstress was at the rink to cheer her rumored beau on during his hockey game. At one point, Bieber was seen skating up to Gomez and they embraced in a kiss. The photo seems enough to prove that they are indeed back together, as reports pointed out.

A source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Bieber and Gomez are "exclusive."

The insider added, "They're really happy and enjoying this time together. They've both grown a lot over the years and are excited to have reconnected."

The news comes after Gomez decided to cut social media ties from her ex, The Weeknd. She reportedly unfollowed The Weeknd on Instagram, which was unexpected for most fans since they still interacted with each other after their split. Gomez even liked one of The Weeknd's posts eight days ago, but it seems the former Disney star is ready to start anew with the "Love Yourself" singer.

Gomez appears to be celebrating her new romance with a new look, as she recently debuted a platinum blonde hairstyle at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. The pop star also shared her stunning make-over to her Instagram followers roughly the same time she hit the red carpet Sunday.

Gomez and The Weeknd officially called it quits earlier this month. The 25-year-old musician has since been spending most of her time with Bieber, who had allegedly been pursuing her for weeks in an effort to rekindle their relationship.