Kavanaugh Updates: Accused of Allowing Gang-Rapes; 2nd Woman With Separate Allegations

(Screenshot: Time) President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, Sept. 6, 2018. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is facing a new firestorm of sexual misconduct allegations involving drunken parties and gang-rapes. Kavanaugh's nomination process has already been rocked by attempted rape accusations by California professor Christine Blasey Ford, which allegedly occurred during a drunken party in the summer of 1982. Kavanaugh has denied Ford's accusations, with both he and Ford set to testify on Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Two separate new accusations emerged late on Sunday and early on Monday, however. Attorney Michael Avenatti has claimed that he has evidence accusing Kavanaugh and a friend of participating in parties that plied women with drugs and alcohol, and then "allowing" other men to gang-rape them. Separately, a second woman has come forward accusing Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct at Yale at another drunken party, where she claimed that the Supreme Court nominee forced her to touch his genitals. Kavanaugh has responded to the second accusation, but top Democrats are calling on the nomination process to be postponed. Here are three important updates:

Kavanaugh Accused of Allowing Gang-Rape Expand | Collapse (Screenshot: NYTimes) The Senate confirmation hearing for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh begins Sept. 4, 2018. Early Monday morning, Avenatti, who represents adult film star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuits against U.S. President Donald Trump over their alleged affair, claimed that he had knowledge that Kavanaugh and high school friend Mark Judge were involved in targeting women with drugs and alcohol in order to "allow a 'train' of men to subsequently gang-rape them." Avenatti posted on Twitter a screenshot of an email he sent to Mike Davis, the chief counsel for nominations on the Senate Judiciary Committee. The email talks about such alleged incidents, with the lawyer insisting that he has "significant evidence of multiple house parties in the Washington D.C. area during the early 1980s." The lawyer, who is reportedly considering a presidential run, said that several questions must be asked of Kavanaugh when he testifies, such as: "Did you ever attend any house party during which a woman was gang raped or used for sex by multiple men?" and "Did you ever communicate with Mark Judge or anyone else about your participation in a 'train' involving an intoxicated woman?" In another tweet, Avenatti wrote: "Brett Kavanaugh must also be asked about this entry in his yearbook: 'FFFFFFFourth of July.' We believe that this stands for: Find them, French them, Feel them, Finger them, F*ck them, Forget them."

Kavanaugh Accused by Second Woman of Sexual Misconduct Expand | Collapse [PHOTO:REUTERS] The New Yorker reported late on Sunday on the accusations of Deborah Ramirez, a former student at Yale University, where Kavanaugh also studied. Ramirez, now 53, claims that during a drunken dormitory party in the 1983-84 academic year, Kavanaugh exposed himself to her, "thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away." Ramirez explains that she conveyed the accusations against Kavanagh through a civil-rights lawyer, after carefully putting together her memories and consulting her attorney about what happened. The woman, who went on to work for an organization that supports victims of domestic violence, says that she was at first hesitant to speak about her experience publicly, in part because she had memory gaps over the alleged incident due to the alchohol. She said that the dorm-room party at the suite at Lawrance Hall, part of the Old Campus at Yale, saw several students take part in a drinking game, which at one point involved a plastic penis toy. The woman, who says that she was raised a devout Roman Catholic, remembers at one point ending up on the floor, in a foggy state of mind, where she was slurring her words. "I remember a penis being in front of my face," she recalled. "I knew that's not what I wanted, even in that state of mind." At first she thought "that's not a real penis," but the other students laughed at her confusion and encouraged her to "kiss it." She pushed the person away, touching it in the process. "I wasn't going to touch a penis until I was married," she said. "I was embarrassed and ashamed and humiliated." She alleges that it was Kavanaugh standing to her side and laughing as he pulled up his pants. Another person yelled out "Brett Kavanaugh just put his penis in Debbie's face," she continued. "It was his full name. I don't think it was just 'Brett.' And I remember hearing and being mortified that this was out there," Ramirez claimed. While she admits that there are significant gaps in her memory from the evening, she says that she is "confident about the pants coming up, and I'm confident about Brett being there." Ramirez is now calling the F.B.I. to investigate what role the Supreme Court nominee played in the alleged sexual misconduct. "I would think an F.B.I. investigation would be warranted," she said.

Kavanaugh Denies Incident Expand | Collapse (Screenshot: Twitter/The White House) President Donald Trump announces his Supreme Court pick, Brett Kavanaugh, to fill the seat created by Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement on July 9, 2018. Much like he has denied Ford's accusations, Kavanaugh again insisted that he took no part in what allegedly occurred in Ramirez's descriptions. "This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen. The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so," Kavanaugh said in a statement. "This is a smear, plain and simple. I look forward to testifying on Thursday about the truth, and defending my good name—and the reputation for character and integrity I have spent a lifetime building—against these last-minute allegations." White House spokesperson Kerri Kupec argued that the latest allegations are a political ploy by Democrats against Trump's Supreme Court nominee. "This 35-year-old, uncorroborated claim is the latest in a coordinated smear campaign by the Democrats designed to tear down a good man. This claim is denied by all who were said to be present and is wholly inconsistent with what many women and men who knew Judge Kavanaugh at the time in college say," Kupec said. "The White House stands firmly behind Judge Kavanaugh." Judiciary Committee ranking member Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., who has strongly been backing a delay on Kavanaugh's nomination due to Ford's accusations, called on all proceedings related to the nomination to be postponed, however. "An investigation needs to be conducted as part of Judge Kavanaugh's background investigation by career professionals at the FBI — not partisan staff of the Committee," Feinstein wrote in a letter to Chairman Chuck Grassley following Ramirez' claims. "We need a fair, independent process that will gather all the facts, interview all the relevant witnesses, and ensure the Committee receives a full and impartial report. Should the White House continue to refuse to direct the FBI to do its job, the Committee must subpoena all relevant witnesses."