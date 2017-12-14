'Kevin (Probably) Saves the World' Season 1 Spoilers: More Righteous Souls, Personal Stories Ahead

Facebook/KevinProbably Promotional image for 'Kevin (Probably) Saves the World'

"Kevin (Probably) Saves the World" is currently on a midseason break. But, when the show returns, fans can expect more righteous souls to be discovered and personal stories as well.

The midseason finale of the fantasy comedy-drama series saw Kevin (Jason Ritter) finally encountering another righteous soul, revealing that he is not the only one left in the world. While that righteous soul is a newborn baby, fans can look forward to meeting more righteous souls soon.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters revealed that they have more room to experiment now that Kevin's process is clear.

"Yeah, we sort of wanted to get people used to the idea of him helping people and it adding up to something, and now that we've established what he's doing and how he does it, it allows us a little more freedom to mix it up," Butters said. "And it won't take nine episodes to get to the next [righteous soul]."

As for the personal stories, the midseason finale saw Yvette (Kimberly Hebert Gregory) and Tyler (Dustin Ybarra) hitting it off romantically. Although falling in love with a celestial being does not exactly spell smooth-sailing, Tyler is not one to just give up. "That actually starts a little story that spans multiple episodes in a way that is maybe unexpected," Fazekas previewed.

Other than that, the relationship between Nate (J. August Richards) and Amy (JoAnna Garcia) will also be explored in the back half of the season. "A lot of our personal stories are started with episode 9," Butters explained. "I'm really excited about the stories that we have coming up."

A teaser trailer for the midseason premiere has already been released. It previews Kevin taking a shot at love at Yvette's advice, though he may be facing some competition for Kristin's (India de Beaufort) heart.

"Kevin (Probably) Saves the World" season 1 returns Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.