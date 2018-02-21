'Kingdom Come' Developer Promises to Address Save System Issues

"Kingdom Come" is set in the time of the expanding Holy Roman Empire, and the game's save system looks to have been set up to reflect how life was different, and perhaps harder, back then. Having limited save options and enforced saving proves to be a controversial choice for the developers, and Warhorse Studios is now considering giving players some leeway.

With the way saving in the game is set up now, players are basically forced to carry any in-game decisions forward with them as they progress. "Kingdom Come" saves a player's progress at set intervals, and there's no taking back any regretful actions as a result, as PC Games N pointed out.

Steam/Warhorse Studios "Kingdom Come: Deliverance" is a story-driven open-world RPG that immerses players in an epic adventure set in the days of the Holy Roman Empire.

Players can manually save the game by going to bed, but that also works once every few hours. There's an item that can be consumed to save the game on demand, too, called Saviour Schnapps. However, not only is it expensive, it's also alcoholic, giving an attendant in-game effect on the character.

Not all "Kingdom Come" players are coming to the game ready for this kind of system, and Warhorse Studios has been listening to feedback. For the version 1.3 update, the developer is adding a "Save and Exit" option, as the Studio explained in their Steam Announcement post.

For fans who are playing "Kingdom Come" for its focus on a "realistic open-world" experience, it's a much-needed way to be able to step off from the game without losing their progress, as Polygon pointed out.

Warhorse Studios has not yet announced a release date for their next patch, which, aside from the new game saving feature, will also add a few tweaks to the Lockpicking and Pickpocketing mechanics of the game.

The developer also noted that although they are working on these features, they are "not guaranteed for delivery in this patch."