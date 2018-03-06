'Kingdom Hearts 3' Update: Video Recap Shows Ten Worlds; More Areas Set to Be Added

"Kingdom Hearts 3" development is already in its later stages, and fans were treated to a behind-the-scenes look during the D23 Expo 2018 in Japan with a "Making of 'Kingdom Hearts'" video. While ten worlds were already shown in the preview clip, it turns out that it's only a fraction of the areas coming to the game.

Fans of the game worldwide tuned in to some of the videos Square Enix has put out for "Kingdom Hearts 3," and many of them are already familiar with some of the areas highlighted by Square Enix so far, including that of "Toy Story," "Tangled," "Hercules," "Big Hero 6" and "Monster Inc.," as the Daily Express listed out.

It turns out that these videos are just the tip of the iceberg, so to speak. Square Enix and Disney have shown a "Making" video that revealed even more colorful worlds that Sora and the crew will be exploring in the upcoming game.

It was a video not streamed or posted live, so most of the pieces of information were gathered together by the KH13 site from interviews with some of the attendees and their staff, as well as sourced from Famitsu and DLove. Put together, the video shown exclusively in the D23 Expo 2018 in Japan showcased some thoughts from series director Tetsuya Nomura, as well as hinting at ten of the worlds that will be featured in "Kingdom Hearts 3."

All the worlds in the game, in various stages of development, are grouped into three areas — the beginning locations, mid-level areas, and final stages. "Monsters, Inc." and "Toy Story," which belonged to the beginner spots, are about 90 percent complete, as Nomura explained.

Worlds like "Tangled," and others in the mid-range levels, are about 75 percent done on average. Square Enix is still not done, though.

"There are still more unrevealed worlds," Nomura revealed, as quoted by Reset Era.