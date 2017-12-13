Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese horror-mystery anime series, “Ousama Game: The Animation (King’s Game The Animation),” based on the popular cell phone novel created by Nobuaki Kanazawa, aka Pakkuncho.

With only 10 students left alive, the game gets even tougher for series protagonist, Nobuaki Kanazawa on the Japanese horror-mystery anime series, "King's Game The Animation." But will he live long enough to unmask the culprit behind the deadly game?

In the previous episode, the 10 remaining students were given a new order to race to Mt. Nuegakubi on foot. A simple order; except the King has also indicated that a punishment will befall the person farthest away from the mountain's summit every eight hours.

Despite this warning, Nobuaki still chose to stay behind to help his classmates who have been struggling to catch up. And although not all of his classmates accepted his offered help, Nobuaki still kept on insisting until he found himself in the company of Riona, who lacked stamina, and Masatoshi, who has previously been injured when another classmate pushed him down a flight of stairs.

The three of them were lagging behind, with Masatoshi eventually giving up and choosing instead to drown himself in the water. And as the first eight-hour mark neared, Nobuaki, too, chose to stay behind Riona by pretending to tie his shoelaces.

A punishment text was then sent, but it only stated that the person farthest away will be punished by suffocation. This has led viewers to speculate that it may still be too early for Nobuaki to die at this point. And since it was indicated that 10 students were still alive by the end of the episode, it may be possible that Masatoshi could still be alive.

And if this is the case, then he might end up getting punished since he would then be the farthest away from the summit.

There are also speculations that since Nobuaki seems to be forming a bond with Riona, she could be next on the chopping block, judging by how Nobuaki's previous allies have all lost their lives.

"King's Game The Animation" airs on Thursdays at 11:30 p.m. JST on AT-X. It also airs on Fridays late night at 1:40 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and on Sundays late night at 1:30 a.m. JST on BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.