LG G7 Specs, Release Date: New Leak Hints at Flagship's Advanced Iris Scanner

The LG G7 might come with an advanced iris scanner.

A patent by the Korean giant reveals they are working on the said biometric component that will do more than just unlock the phone with the user's eyes.

The feature, which is expected to debut on the LG G7, will also add an extra layer of security on any sensitive app or data. Users will be able to control access to it.

How the iris scanner works is that it will measure the size of the iris of the registered owner of the phone and tweak the brightness of the screen to match the light available in the ambient. The sensor will then check what the person trying to unlock the phone is looking at to confirm if they are the registered owner.

The iris scanner will work on infrared light, which means that the LG G7, if it ends up being the first device to get the technology, will feature fewer cameras and sensors on the front.

This will allow LG to shed more bezels from the front panel, which will make for a more premium-looking device with a design that could rival that of the Samsung Galaxy S9, which is said to feature much thinner bezels than its predecessor.

To accommodate the iris scanner, LG also reportedly developed technology that will give the LG G7 the ability to switch between the infrared for unlocking the phone and regular camera.

For now, it is unclear at the moment if the advanced iris scanner will find its way to the LG G7 although it will definitely come as quite the upgrade.

So far, the company's flagship only use fingerprint scanners and with more and more competition adopting the iris-scanning technology, it is high time for LG to catch up.

The LG G7 is expected to be unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in January. If this will be the case, it is unlikely it will be equipped with Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 845 processor, which will be the chipset that users will find in most flagships next year.