LG V30 in Raspberry Rose to Be Unveiled at CES 2018

LG has added a new shade to their V30 line-up in time for the International Consumer Electronics Show this year. The new color variant, called "Raspberry Rose," is the company's take on a romantic color ahead of this year's Valentine's Day.

The company is calling their latest V30 hue their unique blend of red and pink that sets this model apart from anything else on the market today.

LG Electronics Visitors to CES 2018 will be the first in the world to personally see LG Electronics' Raspberry Rose variant of their flagship V30 smartphone.

"Visitors to CES 2018 will be the first in the world to experience LG Electronics' newest, eye-catching and romance-inspiring color for the flagship V30 smartphone," LG announced in their press statement that went out on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

"Raspberry Rose, an intense saturated version of red, is a hue quite unlike any previous smartphone color offered by LG or its competitors," the company announcement continued, adding that this particular shade was designed for "fashion-conscious" V30 owners while also making the phone a suitable gift on Feb. 14.

The new color is somewhat tricky to describe, as it's a metallic deep pink that subtly shifts in as it meets the metallic frame around the phone, as 9 to 5 Google describe it.

The V30, which was first announced earlier in Sep. 2017, is itself is a significant upgrade from the V20. The new "FullVision" design packs 6 inches of display in a more compact package with slim bezels all around, and LG has also made the new V30 water and dust resistant, as well.

The Raspberry Rose V30, like the other colors, runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with 4 GB to 6 GB of memory, with storage ranging from 64 GB to 128 GB. It has dual rear cameras, a 16-megapixel and 13-megapixel sensor combination, as well as a 5-megapixel front facing camera.

This year's CES starts on Wednesday, Jan. 9, and continues until Jan. 12. The event will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada. LG plans to release the new V30 Raspberry Rose model first in Korea "soon after" the convention, with the Europe and Asia markets getting it next.