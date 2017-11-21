Linkin Park Named Favorite Alternative Rock Artist at the 2017 AMAs; Band Dedicates Award to Late Frontman Chester Bennington

Reuters/Steve Marcus Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, was pronounced dead at age 41 on July 20, 2017.

Linkin Park took home the Favorite Alternative Rock Artist award at the recently concluded AMAs, and the band had dedicated their win to late band member Chester Bennington.

One of the biggest nights in American music recently took place last Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and there, several music stars gathered for the 2017 American Music Awards and among these stars is Linkin Park. The band was nominated for Favorite Alternative Rock Artist, and that evening, Linkin Park managed to take home the award, giving a heartwarming speech dedicated to their late frontman Chester Bennington.

"We want to dedicate this award to him, to his memory, to his talent, to his sense of humor, to his joy," Mike Shinoda said with Rob Bourdon and Brad Delson standing next to him. "And remember, you guys, all of you tonight, whether you're a fan or an artist—I want you guys to take a moment to appreciate what you've got. And make Chester proud," he added.

Back in July, the entertainment industry was rocked by the news of Chester Bennington's death. Bennington, who was 41 at the time of his death, was found hanging inside his home, and it was immediately ruled as a suicide. At the time, Linkin Park was forced to cancel their "One More Light" tour as their members mourned for their lost brother.

Bennington, who has long suffered from depression, died on July 20, and interestingly, his death coincided with the birthday of Soundgarden's Chris Cornell who had earlier committed suicide in May. What's more is that the two were incredibly close friends, and Bennington himself sang during Cornell's funeral.

After his death, in cooperation with Bennington's family, the band established the One More Light Fund to aid the Music for Relief program, Solar Suitcases, as well as to help those suffering from mental health issues.

Last October, Linkin Park held a concert at the Hollywood Bowl to honor their fallen brother featuring a number of celebrity guests.