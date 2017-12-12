Facebook/LuciferonFOX Promotional image for 'Lucifer'

The midseason finale of "Lucifer" recently concluded. And, when the show returns next year, fans are going to meet Cece.

According to TVLine, the show has tapped Jillian Rose Reed to play Cece, a character who is described as "the quirky, bubbly and exceptionally-devoted personal assistant of a massive pop star." Cece and her boss are actually best friends as well, and they have known each other for years. Reed is also known for portraying the role of Tamara on MTV's "Awkward," which ran 2011 to 2016.

The final episode of the first half of season 3 saw the revelation that Pierce (Tom Welling) is actually Cain, the world's first murderer. Cain was sentenced to live on Earth forever, and he wants to die more than anything else. The latter half of the current installment will see Lucifer working with Cain and forming a sort of bond with him.

"As the second half of the season unfolds, he starts piecing things together. And there is a kind of affinity as he realizes that Cain has been trapped by this curse that Dad put on him, to walk the Earth for eternity. You realize that's almost as bad as being in Hell itself," star Tom Ellis, who plays the titular character, told TVLine. "They have this kind of strange bromance for a few episodes."

Ellis also revealed that Cain was in cahoots with the Sinnerman (Kevin Carroll) at first, but the latter subsequently pursued his own interests. More of Cain's backstory and character details will be revealed when the show returns, but Ellis has teased a few things about the son of Adam and Eve.

"He's been keeping track of everybody coming and going on Earth," the actor previewed, explaining that Cain possesses files on all the supernatural beings. And, while Cain's inclusion in the series is certainly exciting, Ellis warns that his arrival "opens up a nice can of worms."

"Lucifer" season 3 resumes on Monday, Jan. 1, on FOX.