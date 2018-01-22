Malia Obama Spotted in New York With New British Boyfriend Rory Farquharson

(Photo: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque) Malia Obama is now a student at Harvard.

Former First Daughter, Malia Obama, and her new boyfriend were spotted taking a stroll down in New York City.

Malia Obama may come from a renowned family and an incredible political background, but beneath all the prestige, former US President Barack Obama's daughter is still just a regular teen trying to find her way in the world. Thankfully, while she's off studying, it looks like the 19-year-old also found love amid the process, and just recently, Malia was spotted in NYC taking a walk with her British boyfriend, Rory Farquharson.

News of their relationship first broke out in 2017. In November, the couple was even spotted sharing a passionate kiss during a football game. Now, in the recent photos published by the Daily Mail, it looks like Malia and Rory are still all loved up.

In the photos, the two could be seen doing what normal teenagers do, staring at their phones, squeezing one another as they took a stroll in SoHo, laughing and even smoking, in Rory's case. Smoking doesn't seem to be a problem with the Obamas since the former president, too, is a known smoker.

Both Malia and her boyfriend are students at Harvard, and both are 19 years of age. While Malia herself comes from a great family background, it has been revealed that Rory too comes from an impeccable background.

Having come from the prestigious Rugby School, one of the top public schools in England, with tuition that could reach about $42,000 a year, Rory also seemed to be a responsible student becoming the head boy of his school. The school itself is known as the birthplace of the rugby sport, and Rory himself has been known to engage in the sport. Aside from that, he has represented his school at golf.

As for his family, Rory's father is Charles Farquharson, a chief executive and director of their very own investment management fund in London which means that Malia's boyfriend is quite the catch.