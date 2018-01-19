Maroon 5 and BTS Collaboration Updates: Fans in Limbo on Status of Rumored Collaboration

Facebook/Maroon 5 A promotional image for Maroon 5's latest album, "Red Pill Blues."

Fans of the Korean pop group BTS and those of Maroon 5 are left in quandary on whether the two popular bands are, indeed, collaborating.

Talks about a possible collaboration between BTS and Maroon 5 got louder recently when one fan tweeted the latter, asking them to collaborate with the former. However, Maroon 5 only responded to the said tweet with a smiley, leaving the fans wondering what the response actually meant.

When another fan replied to the tweet by saying not to play with his emotions, the American band gave another ambiguous reply: A GIF of Elmo shrugging.

As the earlier responses of Maroon 5 did not satisfy the curiosity of the fans, another tweeted asking, "But, really. What is the answer?" This prompted the American band to respond "Not sure you can handle it."

Apparently, Maroon 5's last response only added to the mystery. Whether the American band is, indeed, collaborating with the Korean pop group, fans can only speculate for now.

Despite the vagueness of Maroon 5's Twitter responses, some believe that a collaboration between the two esteemed names in the music industry is underway. In fact, some suspect that the collaboration may have already started or, at least, the two parties may have already inked a deal.

Rumors about the collaboration between the two stalwart groups in the music scene first erupted last month when Maroon 5 followed BTS on Twitter. Unfortunately, without any official announcement from either of the two parties, fans can only leave wondering if the collaboration between the two will become a reality or simply remain as a wish.

In the event, though, that the collaboration is more than a rumor, it will be the third time for the Korean boyband to collaborate with an American musician. To recall, BTS first collaborated with Steve Aoki for the "Mic Drop (Remix)" while the Korean boyband's leader, RM, also collaborated with Fallout Boy's "Champion" track.