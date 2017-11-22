'Marvel Heroes' Cancellation News: Players Demand Refund Following Game's Shutdown But Only Xbox Users Have Been Lucky So Far

Facebook/marvelheroes Promo image for 'Marvel Heroes'

Players of "Marvel Heroes" want their money back after Marvel confirmed it was shutting down the game. Console users had varying experiences as they asked for their money back, but based on recent testimonies, Xbox One players had more luck than those on the PlayStation 4.

Last week, Marvel announced that its online role-playing video game, "Marvel Heroes," would be stopping its operations by the end of the year after the company "ended [their] relationship with Gazillion Entertainment."

Marvel or Disney did not provide specific reasons in the game's shutdown but promised to close down playable character purchases soon.

Now that the decision has been made, players are demanding a refund.

While "Marvel Heroes" was a free-to-access game, it had offered a wide array of purchasable contents such as customization options and actual playable characters.

In a sub-Reddit thread, one fan asked whether other players had tried asking for refunds for all the microtransaction purchases they made in "Marvel Heroes." However, there were varying answers from players using Xbox One and PS4.

Some Xbox One players said Microsoft had given their money back for purchases made within the last 30 days. Unfortunately for PS4 players, getting their money back for contents they bought even recently seemed unlikely.

One "Marvel Heroes Omega" player who had talked to a Sony customer service representative through chat shared their conversation. He was told: "The refund you are requesting cannot be considered since certain add-on content ... are consumable in-game items."

Sony also argued that "Marvel Heroes Omega" content that was purchased and had been added to a player's game account was considered "an already used item," and that made any request for refunds impossible.

Meanwhile, another PS4 player received a slightly different response from a Sony representative. The player was told his purchase was impossible to refund since it was out of the allowed timeframe. "When asked what the time frame for a refund is they couldn't tell me that either," the "Marvel Heroes Omega" player added.

One PS4 player was also told by a Sony representative that his purchase was out of the refund time frame, but he argued that the purchase was made within 25 days from the time he contacted Sony.