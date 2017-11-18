'Marvel Heroes' News: Online RPG to Shut Down Before New Year as Disney and Gazillion Entertainment Part Ways

Facebook/marvelheroes Promo image for 'Marvel Heroes'

It was recently confirmed that Disney will be shutting down the online role-playing game "Marvel Heroes" as the New Year arrives after the company parted ways with game developer Gazillion Entertainment.

In a statement given to Kotaku, a representative for Marvel said: "We regret to inform our Marvel Heroes fans that we have ended our relationship with Gazillion Entertainment, and that the Marvel Heroes games will be shut down. We would like to sincerely thank the players who joined the Marvel Heroes community, and will provide any further updates as they become available."

Shortly after Marvel's confirmation, another update was also posted through the game's official Twitter page to announce that the title can only be accessed until Dec. 31. The developers added: "We'll be removing real money purchases as soon as possible."

As a send-off, the developers will allow players to access and play the game for free until it shuts down by the end of the year. However, it has yet to be announced when the free game offer will begin.

In the end, the developers reiterated they were grateful to the game's fans and supporters all throughout the "Marvel Heroes," "Marvel Heroes 2015," "Marvel Heroes 2016," and "Marvel Heroes Omega" installments.

Kotaku also noted that some fans of the franchise might have seen this news coming. In October, fans noticed that Gazillion Entertainment missed four consecutive weeks and did not post any community updates for the time being.

It was also hard not to notice that the game developer had been quiet about any video game project to coincide the worldwide release of the movie "Thor: Ragnarok."

"Marvel Heroes" first went live on June 2013. Generally, the game is a free-to-play title but it requires players to purchase most characters to experience the game. There is also the option to just work on collecting enough in-game currency to purchase locked contents.

Unlike other superhero-themed video games, "Marvel Heroes" is not a fighting game but an action role-playing title.