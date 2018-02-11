'Masters of the Universe' Reboot Movie Update: David S. Goyer No Longer Directing

Mattel/Filmation A screenshot from the "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" TV series

David S. Goyer is no longer directing the "Masters of the Universe" reboot movie. It was back in December when it was first announced that he was helming the He-Man film.

According to Variety, the "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice" director exited the project because he is deep into his work on "Foundation," a mini-series adaptation of Irving Asimov's science-fiction trilogy of the same name.

Goyer cannot devote enough time on the He-Man movie, which is Sony's first attempt on their "Masters of the Universe" reboot, while also working on the series.

Expand | Collapse Reuters/Gus Ruelas David S. Goyer

However, he will still be part of the movie as an executive producer. It also appears that the script he submitted last fall will be used on the project since the studio was very happy with it when he first showed it to them. In fact, it was because of his impressive writing that Sony got him as a director as well.

The "Masters of the Universe" reboot movie featuring He-Man was set with a target release date of Dec. 18, 2019 before Goyer dropped out of the project. Sony was preparing to talk to potential cast members before that too.

It is unclear how Goyer's exit will impact this though. There is no word yet on whether or not Sony has started its search for a new director yet or if they are already eying on a replacement.

"Masters of the Universe" is based on the popular Mattel toy line and cartoon. It follows the story of Prince Adam, better known by his superpowered alter-ego He-Man, as he battles his arch-nemesis Skeletor.

The movie has been in the works for eight years now with Warner Bros. Pictures initiating the development. Back then, the He-Man movie tapped "Kung Fu Panda" director John Stevenson as the helmer, but he dropped out as well.

"G.I. Joe: Retaliation" director Jon M. Chu was brought in, but also left, leading to McG getting the "Masters of the Universe" reboot movie stint just early last year. However, he also exited not long after.