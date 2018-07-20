McDonald's Offering Free Fries, Drinks for the Rest of the Year for App Users

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Wikimedia Commons/ProjectManhattan) An order of French fries from McDonald's

Free food and drinks are going to be provided by McDonald's to customers who start making purchases using their mobile app.

One of the chain's current offers is for free medium fries.

The fast food giant began offering free french fries last week as part of National French Fry Day. Evidently, that was not a one time thing, as the offer will remain available until at least the end of the year.

To take McDonald's up on its offer of free fries, customers must first download its app. Registration is required to use the app.

Customers will then have to make at least a $1 purchase to become qualified for the offer.

The free medium fries offer will continue until at least the end of the year, but the free fries can only be claimed once every Friday.

McDonald's is also offering free soft drinks to its patrons.

The free beverage can only be claimed on Tuesdays.

According to a report from CNN, the offer of free fries and drinks are part of McDonald's strategy to get more people using its app, and in the process, it is also hoping to appeal more to younger customers.

Speaking to CNN, BTIG restaurant analyst Peter Saleh pointed out that McDonald's saves on labor costs whenever customers place their orders via the app because the kitchen is directly informed of what the customer wants.

McDonald's is also appealing to the breakfast crowd with deals on McCafe beverages.

Customers who purchase five McCafe beverages via the app will get one for free. This offer is also good until the end of the year. People can also get hash browns for free if they buy a breakfast sandwich using the app, as long as it is not from the Dollar and Everyday Value menus. This deal is being offered until Aug. 19.

Also, app users can get the classic McDouble for $1 if they purchase it via the app. This offer will run up to the end of the year.