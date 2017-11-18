Meghan Markle Engagement Rumors: 'Suits' Star has Quit Show to Relocate to London

Meghan Markle is, as rumored, leaving "Suits." But is it because she is getting engaged with Prince Harry, just as rumored?

Markle's stand-in actress Nicky Bursic pretty much confirmed the former's departure from the legal drama. The body double took to Instagram to share a heartfelt goodbye message for the actress. Though she now made her account private, fans, as well as the media, were quick enough to take note.

"It's been an absolute pleasure and honour being your 'STAND-IN' for the last 2 seasons @meghanmarkle," Bursic captioned wrote. "Though I've been on @suits_usa for 6 years, the latter 2 has been my most memorable. Wishing you all the happiness in the world Bella."

The actress' onscreen-lover Patrick J. Adams will also be bidding "Suits" goodbye. The seventh season of the series will be their last. An insider told US Magazine that the actor had always wanted to pursue other creative passions, but was waiting for Gabriel Macht to sign before leaving. And he is expected to reprise his role for seasons 8 and 9.

Adams and Markle, who portray on-screen lovers Mike and Rachel, will end season 7 with a wedding. The scene was reportedly filmed at a hotel in Toronto over the weekend.

While Markle's on-screen love life is blossoming into marriage, her actual relationship with Prince Harry might be as well. Rumor has it the actress has given up her career to relocate to London, and eventually move in permanently with the royal. Additionally, reports say she will be taking both her dogs with her, Bogart, a Labrador-shepherd mix, and Guy the beagle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been dating for 18 months and has apparently met the Queen over tea. Markle was once married to producer Trevor Engelson, but the marriage was short-lived. They divorced two years after tying the knot in 2011.