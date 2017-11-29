Melania Trump Slams 'Liberal Media' Following Allegations of her not Wanting to be 'First Lady'

Melania Trump slammed Vanity Fair for alleging she never wanted the role of first lady.

Reuters/Carlos Barria First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump attend the 60th Annual Red Cross Gala at Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, February 4, 2017.

In a response to an article published on Vanity Fair on Sunday, Melania slammed "liberal media" and called out the said publication for disseminating what she believes to be false claims. Contrary to the report, a spokeswoman for the First Lady said that she "is honored by her role."

"As a magazine tailored to women, it is shameful that they continue to write salacious and false stories meant to demean Mrs. Trump, rather than focus on her positive work as first lady as a supportive wife and mother," the spokesperson said.

Vanity Fair was informed by sources allegedly close to the Slovenian-born former model that she was not "crazy" about a presidential run. And with her husband being elected into position, she became the person with the most control over him.

"This isn't something she wanted and it isn't something he ever thought he'd win," one unnamed long-time friend of the former model told Vanity Fair. "She didn't want this come hell or high water. I don't think she thought it was going to happen."

U.S President Donald Trump also took a shot at the claims. He took to Twitter to praise his "very hard working first lady" before saying that this wife genuinely loves what she does. He said that the first lady never doubted his ability to win. She would tell him and everyone else that he will win if he does so, he revealed.

Additionally, the business tycoon-turned-president admitted that he believed he was capable of winning or else he would not have run. And he implied that he has been doing a great job since, in his words, the "country is doing great."