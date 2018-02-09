Konami Promo gameplay image for "Metal Gear Solid V"

"Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain" publisher Konami recently apologized for the unexpected activation of a top-secret event in the game called the nuclear disarmament. However, it does not seem to know what triggered the content to go live.

Avid fans of "Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain" probably have one main goal in the game and it is to see the nuclear disarmament go live. It may sound like an easy task, but the title's players will agree that it is the exact opposite of simple.

In a Twitter update, Konami confirmed that the secret event went live last Feb. 2 on the PC version of "Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain."

When the nuclear disarmament event was announced in 2015, Konami laid out four requirements for the content to go live. First, only players who complete Mission 31 can access it. Second, players must not own or make any nukes. Third, there are certain conditions unique to the gaming platform and regional server that must also be met. Last and the most complicated of all, "the amount of nukes on [a] platform's server must be equal to 0."

The developers said they were "still investigating" what caused the event to go live while also reiterating that there were present nukes in the game. "We ... can confirm that the event was triggered while the nuke count hadn't reached zero," Konami added.

As of late January, there were still 7,533 nukes in the game's Steam version, 1,942 on PlayStation 4, 1,054 on PS3, 331 on Xbox One, and 398 on Xbox 360.

Konami also confirmed that other gaming platforms were not affected by the incident and that players can still access the game as usual.

While Konami cannot put a finger on what went wrong, players of "Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain" have several suggestions on why the nuclear disarmament went live prematurely.

According to reports, data miners successfully found the nuclear disarmament files, and after some digging, they discovered the secret cutscene that has since been uploaded on YouTube. Some gamers believe that the lack of attention Konami gave to the allegedly problematic coding of "Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain" helped in the unauthorized release of the nuclear disarmament.