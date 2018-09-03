Mike Pence Counts It All Joy After Book Brands Him 'Most Successful Christian Supremacist'

(Screenshot: WhiteHouse.gov) Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the first-ever State Department Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom on July 26, 2016.

Vice President Mike Pence turned to scripture recently in responding to a new book that paints him as "the most successful Christian supremacist in American history."

"The Bible says, 'count it all joy' when you endure trials of many kinds," Pence told CBN News as he referenced James 1: 2-3 to respond to what he sees as a personal attack. "Anytime I'm criticized for my belief in Jesus Christ I just breathe a prayer of praise."

In "The Shadow President: The Truth About Mike Pence," which was published last week, authors Michael D'Antonio and Peter Eisner argue that Pence, "the most successful Christian supremacist in American history" is already functioning as a "kind of replacement president" and is preparing to "fashion a nation more pleasing to his god and corporate sponsors," USA Today reported.

Pence, the authors argue, has had a lifelong ambition of becoming president and has abandoned his Christian values in pursuit of his dream.

"Although Pence presents himself as a deeply moral man," the authors write according to The Washington Post, "his record indicates both a ruthlessness and a comfort with aggression that belie this pose."

It is his ambition, the authors say, that has allowed him to align himself with President Donald Trump, "a man whose immorality in the form of lying, cheating, and deceiving in every aspect of his life, from his marriage to his businesses, had made him a living exemplar of everything that Christianity and conservatism abhorred."

Pence, who has been repeatedly mocked in mainstream media for his faith, says he has no intention of backing down for standing for what he believes.

"This is a nation of faith, so we'll continue to stand for the things that we believe in," Pence told CBN. "We'll always have gentleness and respect. We'll respect the beliefs and convictions of every American, but I'm just very confident that as we go forward and serve alongside this president that there are an awful lot of people across this country that share our faith and appreciate where we stand."

Earlier this year, former director of communications for the White House's Public Liaison Office and reality star Omarosa Manigault-Newman said Pence would be a much scarier option for president than Trump because he believes "Jesus tells him to say things."

In an episode of Celebrity Big Brother, Newman told her housemates that even though she is a Christian she disputes some things Pence believes Jesus told him.

"I'm Christian, I love Jesus, but he thinks Jesus tells him to say things — I'm like, 'Jesus didn't say that.' Scary," she said of Pence.

She told her housemates that if Pence were to ever become president they would be "begging for the days of Trump back.

"Can I just say this? As bad as y'all think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence," she said. "We would be begging for days of Trump back if Pence became president, that's all I'm saying. He's extreme."