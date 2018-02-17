MLB Free Agency Rumors: Who Should the New York Yankees Pursue? Bryce Harper or Manny Machado?

Reuters/Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper (34) hits a 2-RBI home run during the eighth inning in game two of the 2017 NLDS against the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park, Oct. 7, 2017.

Before the 2017 season even started, observers had already speculated that the New York Yankees were likely the favorites to sign Bryce Harper when he becomes a free agent after the 2018 Major League Baseball (MLB) season.

Much to the chagrin of their rivals, the Yankees have always been willing to spend large amounts of cash to get the player that they want. Back in December, the Boston Globe's Nick Cafardo even reported that they might ship reigning National League (NL) most valuable player Giancarlo Stanton to the Los Angeles Dodgers so they could sign Harper.

That claim raised more than a few eyebrows because they have just acquired Stanton from the Miami Dolphins at that time. But, this goes to show that people believed that the Yankees would do whatever it takes to sign Harper.

Still, many are considering if the Yankees should pursue Harper if Manny Machado is available. According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Yankees are still viewed as one of the favorites to land Harper, but he said the club seems to have shifted their focus to Machado.

"The Yankees seem illogical for Harper. But who thought they'd land Giancarlo Stanton. They love the player, and his family were Yankees fans. Though, the reality is, the Yanks seem set on Manny Machado for next year," Heyman said in his report.

In another article, Heyman also pointed out that rival teams believe the Yankees are likely going to go after Machado.

"The New York Yankees are such an early favorite to land Manny Machado at some point (most likely as a free agent) that competing teams are openly talking about it. As hard as this year's free-agent market was to pick, Machado to the Yankees is seen as practically a slam dunk in some quarters," he stated.

At any rate, Harper and Machado are both great players, and the Yankees cannot go wrong with either one of them.