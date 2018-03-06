'Mr. Robot' Season 4 Spoilers: Whiterose Tightens Hold On Dom

Facebook/WhoIsMrRobot Promo image for 'Mr. Robot'

The Dark Army will make sure to take advantage of Dom (Grace Gummer) in the upcoming season of "Mr. Robot."

In a December interview with the Hollywood Reporter, series creator Sam Esmail explained what would happen to Dom now that she is being controlled by the Dark Army. Last finale, Irving (Bobby Cannavale) succeed in turning the FBI agent into a mole. He killed Santiago (Omar Metwally) and forced Dom to take over the man's job as a spy to the Bureau. Dom had no choice but to agree. Irving threatened that her entire family would be killed if she said no. Whiterose and her cronies are expected to work her to the bone. Esmail said that so far, there is no silver lining waiting for Gummer's character.

"One of the joys of writing for television is pushing characters to one side of the spectrum and then bringing them back to the other side. It's usually used to turn your allegiance and start empathizing with an evil antagonist, but here we're starting off with a good person. Dom is an independent, intelligent girl scout. How could we turn her? What would it take to have Dom work for the Dark Army? Is there a way you could still empathize with her if she did? Making this decision buys us a world of conflict to explore in season four and it also puts one of our favorite characters in an impossible situation. Great for drama. Bad for Dom," Esmail teased.

Meanwhile, Dom's storyline in season 4 is expected to include her dilemma over Darlene's (Carly Chaikin) betrayal. Although she knew Elliot's (Rami Malek) sister could not be trusted, she still let her heart get the best of her. Dom fell for Darlene, thinking that she also felt the same. She had no idea that the other was plotting against her. Speculations are rife that when the two meet again, sparks will fly. No matter how many times Darlene says sorry to Dom, the latter will not listen. She trusted Darlene. What the other did was something she would not be able to forgive easily.

"Mr. Robot" season 4 is rumored to air in Fall 2018 or even early 2019.