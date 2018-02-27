'Mr. Robot' Season 4 Spoilers: Will Dom Ever Forgive Darlene?

Facebook/WhoIsMrRobot Promo image for 'Mr. Robot'

It will take a while for Dom (Grace Gummer) to trust anyone again in the upcoming season of "Mr Robot."

In a December interview with Deadline, series creator Sam Esmail previewed Dom's storyline in the new installment. According to him, the character is in for a painful journey as she begins accepting the fate she was forced into because of a huge mistake she committed. Dom's future was sealed the moment she let Darlene mess with her head. Before she knew it, the Dark Army already had her in its claws. Following the murder of the spy, Santiago (Omar Metwally), Dom was informed that she would be the group's new snitch in the FBI.

"Dom is at a crossroads. She's the noblest character to her cause in the entire series. She's now in with the Dark Army in this brutal way and we're going to see the aftereffects of that. In terms of Darlene, she's going to have to live and process a lot of guilt of what she's put Dom through. There's a genuine relationship there: They did care for one another. It's going to be interesting though because they're on opposite sides. We're going to explore that relationship and whether they survive through that," Esmail teased.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Fernando Vera (Elliot Villar) has something big planned to inform Elliot (Rami Malek) of his triumphant return to the city in season 4. In the post-credits scene of the last installment, viewers recognized the familiar face talking to Darlene outside Elliot's apartment. It was the drug dealer, the one who killed Elliot's girlfriend, Shayla (Frankie Shaw), even after the hacker did everything he demanded the last time they met. Vera's decision to approach Darlene is reportedly a hint of his upcoming plans for the hacker. He already took Shayla away from him. It will be easy to target Elliot's sister next.

"Mr Robot" season 4 is rumored to air in Fall 2018 or even early 2019.