'Mr. Robot' Season 4 Spoilers: Is Darlene Vera's Next Target?

Facebook/WhoIsMrRobot Promotional photo for "Mr. Robot."

Fernando Vera (Elliot Villar), the killer of Elliot's (Rami Malek) girlfriend, will be back to turn his world upside down in the upcoming season of "Mr Robot."

During the final post-credits scene of the last installment, viewers were shocked when Vera appeared and accosted Darlene (Carly Chaikin) outside of Elliot's apartment. Vera was the drug dealer that Elliot helped escape from prison. He was also the one who killed Shayla (Frankie Shaw), Elliot's love interest, in season one. After the crime, Vera vanished.

Series creator Sam Esmail told the Hollywood Reporter that Vera would play a critical part in the new storyline. He said that Elliot would be forced to remember one of the darkest moments in his life because of the drug dealer. When he saw Shayla's corpse inside a car trunk that night, something broke in him. He vowed to get justice for her, but Vera's sudden disappearance made it impossible to do so.

"... At the same time, I've always said this show is about Elliot's internal and emotional journey. Vera hits that button, given the huge loss Elliot suffered in the first season — and really, I would say his only true connection we've seen in the show, his connection with Shayla. This absolutely brings clarity to Elliot's mission moving forward into the next season," Esmail said.

Vera approaching Darlene seems to be a hint of what he is planning for Elliot in season 4. Aside from Shayla, there are only two other women that Elliot cares about. There is his sister and Angela (Portia Doubleday). Getting to Angela may prove to be difficult since she is being guarded by Phillip Price's (Michael Cristofer) men. Darlene, though, is an easy target for someone like Vera.

Meanwhile, the installment is also expected to reveal what Tyrell (Martin Wallström) is planning next. He finally got what he always wanted when he was appointed as the youngest CTO in E Corp history last season. Knowing who his enemies really are, Tyrell may launch an all-out war against them. Of course, it remains to be seen if his friendship with Elliot will hold strong and true.

"Mr Robot" season 4 is rumored to air in Fall 2018 or even early 2019.