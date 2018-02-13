'Mr. Robot' Season 4 Spoilers: What Is Next for Tyrell?

Facebook/WhoIsMrRobot Promo image for 'Mr. Robot'

Tyrell (Martin Wallström) will take advantage of the power he now has in the upcoming season of "Mr Robot."

In a December interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Wallström spoke about what is in store for his character. Last finale, Tyrell finally got what he wanted. He became the youngest CTO in E Corp history. After a long while, he was finally happy. Tyrell's journey to the top was fraught with lies and danger. He participated in the attack against the company he has worked with most of his life. He betrayed the person he considered a blood brother. According to Wallström, if there is anything that Tyrell is sure about, it is that he has a lot of enemies out there, waiting to take him down.

"We now have a very clear picture of who his enemies are. It's the first time he might have someone specific to aim all of that [rage] towards. But who knows what's going to happen? Maybe he'll go to Tibet and find himself in the monastery. You never know," Wallström said. "I always have a sense of where this is going — and it always turns out to be the wrong direction. The writers are so clever. I'm eager to see what's going to happen. I've been wrong every time I've guessed, which I think people should be very glad for."

Meanwhile, season 4 will see Elliot (Rami Malek) going after White Rose (BD Wong). Now that he knows that the Chinese transwoman is the person behind the evil activities of the Dark Army, he will use all his skills to bring her down. Elliot will also be livid when he discovers how White Rose toyed with Angela (Portia Doubleday). Apparently, she used her as a pawn in her fight with her biological father. E Corp's head honcho, Phillip Price (Michael Cristofer), revealed the truth to his daughter last finale.

"Mr Robot" season 4 is rumored to air in Fall 2018 or even early 2019.