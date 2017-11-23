'Murder on the Orient Express' Sequel News: 'Death on the Nile' in Development at 20th Century Fox

Facebook/OrientExpressMovie Promotional image for 'Murder on the Orient Express'

20th Century Fox is developing a sequel to "Murder on the Orient Express."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Death on the Nile" is the next Agatha Christie novel that Fox is adapting to the big screen. For those who are unaware, "Death on the Nile" also follows the great detective Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh). This time, however, it will be set on a riverboat cruise.

Fox's Steve Asbell will be overseeing the project, while Michael Green will write the script. Green also wrote the screenplay for "Murder on the Orient Express." As for the star of the film, Branagh is expected to reprise his role as the Belgian detective. Branagh, who directed "Murder on the Orient Express," is also expected to helm the sequel. However, an official deal between Fox and the actor-director has yet to be put in place.

There are no cast members attached to the project as of yet since it is still too early in the development process. "Murder on the Orient Express" features an ensemble cast that includes Academy Award winners Judi Dench and Penelope Cruz; Academy Award nominees Johnny Depp, Willem Dafoe, and Michelle Pfeiffer; Tony Award winners Derek Jacobi and Leslie Odom Jr.; as well as Josh Gad and Daisy Ridley.

However, the first film in the franchise was not well-received by either critics or audiences. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a score of 58 percent rotten from critics and a 59 percent rotten from viewers.

"Stylish production and an all-star ensemble keep this 'Murder on the Orient Express' from running off the rails, even if it never quite builds up to its classic predecessor's illustrious head of steam," the website's critics consensus reads.

In spite of the reviews, "Murder on the Orient Express" has still managed to earn more than $149 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo, since it opened on Nov. 10.