My Hero Academia Movie Official Site A “My Hero Academia” anime film, featuring an original story, has been announced for 2018.

"My Hero Academia" is getting an anime movie next year, and it will reportedly feature an original story.

The announcement was made via the combined second and third issue of the manga magazine "Weekly Shounen Jump" for 2018 that was released last week. The series, which is based on Kouhei Horikoshi's popular manga of the same name, has just wrapped up its second anime season this year, with a planned third season coming sometime in 2018.

With the emergence of compilation movies, fans were worried that this upcoming treat may end up putting together mere highlights of the previous season. However, fans can rest assured that the movie, which has for now been listed as simply "My Hero Academia The Movie," will feature an original story that has not been seen on the source manga yet.

Furthermore, the creator himself has stated that the said movie will also be featuring the previously unknown past of a certain character. As to who this character is will remain a mystery until further details have been revealed. The movie will also focus more on the characters of Class A of U.A. High School.

To celebrate the announcement, Horikoshi has also drawn a special illustration promoting the upcoming movie. The image, which has been posted on the official movie Twitter page, shows series protagonist, Izuku Midoriya, holding up a board announcing the movie, much to the surprise of his fellow students, Ochako Uraraka and Katsuki Bakugo, along with their teacher, Toshinori Yagi, who also happens to be the alter ego of the world's greatest Hero, All Might.

Aside from the movie, a third season has also been announced earlier this year and is scheduled to premiere in 2018. There is also a new game titled, "My Hero Academia: One's Justice" from Bandai Namco Entertainment that has also been planned for a 2018 launch.

A new key visual art, as well as additional information on both the film and the upcoming game, will be revealed in the upcoming Jump Festa 2018 event that will be held on Dec. 16–17 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba Prefecture, Japan.