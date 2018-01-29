REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton Paul George joins the 2018 NBA All-Star lineup to replace the injured DeMarcus Cousins.

The Oklahoma City Thunder's Paul George has recently been added to the 2018 NBA All-Star Game as a reserve as he replaces the now-injured DeMarcus Cousins.

One of the biggest sports announcements last week was of the complete lineup of reserves for the upcoming NBA All-Star Game and how team captains LeBron James (Team LeBron) and Stephen Curry (Team Stephen) drafted the players.

In the new rule of building the All-Star teams, the captains had the privilege to draft players who made the cut based on votes from fans, coaches, NBA players, and media. The original list of reserves for the two teams unfortunately did not include George at first, and his OKC teammate Russell Westbrook strongly disagreed with that, even calling the situation "outrageous."

However, it has just been confirmed that Cousins, who was part of James' team, will have to leave the season early after tearing his Achilles tendon last week. This left one spot open that was later given to George following a vote by coaches and after being selected by NBA commissioner Adam Silver, ESPN reported.

The news of George joining the 2018 All-Star Game came on Saturday - the same night when his team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, won a matchup against the Detroit Pistons, 121-108.

"Obviously, I would have liked to make it under better circumstance -- because of an injury I got in," George said after the game. "But needless to say, I'm happy for this to be my fifth and go alongside Russ [Westbrook] and, you know, be a part of this franchise to hold it down for the Thunder. I'm grateful for this opportunity."

On the other hand, it is important to note that Cousins was voted and chosen as a team starter and George does not necessarily become his replacement in the starting lineup. The head coach for Team LeBron, Dwane Casey (Toronto Raptors), has the final say on what adjustments they are going to make.

Team Stephen's starting lineup includes Curry, James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMar DeRozan and Joel Embiid. Coming off the bench are Damian Lillard, Draymond Green, Karl-Anthony Towns, Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler, Al Horford and Kyle Lowry.

They will be against a James-led team with starters James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis. Surprisingly, reigning MVP Westbrook is one of the reserves along with George, Bradley Beal, John Wall, Kevin Love, Victor Oladipo, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Kristaps Porzingis.

The 67th NBA All-Star Game occurs on Sunday, Feb. 18, in Los Angeles.