NBA All-Star 2018: Russell Westbrook Reacts To Paul George All-Star Snub

The reserves who will complete the 2018 NBA All-Star teams have been revealed. One of the surprises includes Paul George not making the cut, and his teammate Russell Westbrook disagreed with the selection.

After their Tuesday night game against the Brooklyn Nets where they won 109-108, Westbrook was asked to comment on the complete lineup of this year's All-Star players.

Shaking his head in an apparent disappointment, Westbrook told reporters: "I think it's outrageous in my opinion. I don't know who else made the team, but I know four people from one team. You got guys complaining about getting snubbed, so they get in. You got guys just talking about that all the time, but the guys that deserve it should be in it."

Westbrook obviously took a swipe at the fact that four players from the Golden State Warriors were picked for the coveted lineup including his former Thunder teammate, Kevin Durant, who commented that there will always be All-Star snubs every year.

"Paul George is an All-Star player, no matter who puts him in the game," Durant added.

Meanwhile, Westbrook's comment about a player who had spoken up against getting snubbed until he finally made it to the list was an apparent jab at Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard who made it to the All-Star team for the first time this week.

Lillard also reacted to Westbrook's statement and expressed his disappointment on the MVP's words.

"The last thing I'll say about that is the two years that I didn't make it I said that every guy that did make it was deserving because they were. I said, I just feel like I should've been there, but that was my way of handling it," Lillard said.

As for George, the player appreciated that Westbrook made a stand on his behalf. He even implied that Westbrook's support makes it easier for him to decide on staying with the Thunder.

The Oklahoma Thunder played against the Washington Wizards last Thursday, Jan. 25, where they won 121-112. They will be facing the Detroit Pistons next on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Meanwhile, the 2018 NBA All-Star weekend will take place on Feb. 16-18 in Los Angeles, California. The 67th NBA All-Star game will be held on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. EST.