NBA News: Questions Now Starting to Pop Up About LeBron James' Compatibility With Los Angeles Lakers

James' age, goals and the Lakers' youth cited as things that could prevent the two sides from having an ideal union

Reuters/David Richard-USA TODAY Sports Dec 14, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) dunks in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Quicken Loans Arena.

In all likelihood, most NBA fans have heard of the rumors about LeBron James moving to the Los Angeles Lakers by now.

Because James has already won his title with the Cleveland Cavaliers and is about to enter free agency, many fans and analysts have speculated that he could take his talents to California and be the latest in a long line of superstars to wear the Lakers' purple and gold.

If James does indeed decide that he wants to be a Laker this summer, then the team will probably happily sign him to a new deal, but some of the latest rumblings are hinting that maybe the multi-time MVP does not fit in perfectly with the up-and-coming squad.

Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus analyzed James' potential fit with the Lakers in a lengthy article that also features some quotes from executives around the league.

An Eastern Conference executive quoted in that article hints that James may not be the "best fit" with Lakers' point guard Lonzo Ball, a player who is a key member of the team's young core. With both players being at their best when they are free to make plays for others, things may prove harder for Ball if he has to spend more time spotting up as opposed to leading sets.

Pincus also pointed out that it's worth wondering if James would work well with the Lakers in terms of play style, and noted that the team may be better off pursuing other younger players to add to their core as that could be the smarter long-term strategy.

Notably, the Lakers themselves may also be taking a long view on things, with an earlier report from ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski noting that they are "recalibrating their focus" on the 2019 free agency class.

So, does this mean that there's no chance James will sign with the Lakers this summer?

Of course not, but Pincus' article raises some interesting points and it makes a good case for the Lakers being cautious and not going all-in with James.

The Lakers will likely still sign James if he wants to join them, but they may want to do so more on their terms.

The idea of walking away from James may seem absurd, but that may be something the Lakers' decision-makers are ready and willing to do if the cost of adding the "King" proves too great.