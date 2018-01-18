NBA Trade Rumors: Chicago Bulls Include Jerian Grant to List of Players for Trading

Reuters/USA Today Sports The Chicago Bulls add Jerian Grant to their shopping list of players.

Chicago Bulls could be adding Jerian Grant onto their list of players that they would like to trade before the upcoming deadline.

The National Basketball Association trade deadline is coming this February, and it appears that the Chicago Bulls have added another player to their list for trading. The Chicago Tribune reports that the NBA team is already making calls to trade off Grant.

The Chicago Bulls got Grant when they traded off Derrick Rose to the New York Knicks. Grant has been with the Chicago Bulls for an entire season and a half, and he began as the team's starting point guard.

However, Grant was stripped from the role, which was then given to Kris Dunn. But even though Grant has yet to establish himself as a full-fledged Bull, he already has a good standing with the team.

Grant averages 7.8 points, 4.7 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per contest, The Inquisitr confirmed. Based on his stats, Grant did not lose his job as the Bulls' starting point guard because of his performance. It was rather based on finding a better dynamic player than Grant.

Grant is the newest player to be added to the shopping list for the Chicago Bulls this trade season. However, he might only be an add-on to some of the players that the Bulls will trade to get a better return.

Aside from Grant, the other players that the Chicago Bulls are supposedly looking to trade are Nikola Mirotic, Robin Lopez, and Justin Holiday.

One team that is rumored to be already in negotiations with the Chicago Bulls is the Utah Jazz. The Jazz is interested in grabbing Mirotic from the Bulls. If the Chicago Bulls decide to put in Grant as a bundle with Mirotic to the Utah Jazz, the Jazz might be able to get a potential rotational player.