The NBA offseason hasn't even started yet, and yet the trade rumors are already starting to swirl. Some of the newest trade rumors even involve the Phoenix Suns and the Minnesota Timberwolves' young superstar Karl-Anthony Towns.

For those who have not been up to date with these latest rumors, the rumblings really started to heat up after a recent edition of "The Lowe Post Podcast" went live.

During that podcast, ESPN's Zach Lowe and Brian Windhorst discussed a variety of topics, including the current situation of the Timberwolves franchise.

Lowe described the Timberwolves' internal situation as one that is "not in a good place right now."

It's unclear exactly what the tension is about, but the fact that Towns' name came up more than a few times would seem to suggest that he is involved in some way.

So, how are the Suns involved?

Speaking recently to ESPN, Suns general manager Ryan McDonough shared that the franchise is open to doing a variety of things with the number one overall pick they recently won during the draft lottery.

McDonough hinted that they could keep the pick and use it to take the draft prospect they like, or they may also consider dealing it for a veteran player.

Because the number one overall pick in the draft is immensely valuable, no team would trade it for just a typical All-Star. In all likelihood, the franchise holding that pick would want a young superstar, which is precisely what Towns happens to be.

To be clear, there is no indicator that Towns is even on the trading block, but the rumblings of internal tension are present. Who knows? Those could eventually lead to something more substantial sometime soon.

Just to make things more interesting, the Suns' resident young star Devin Booker recently tweeted a photo of Towns wearing a Suns' jersey. Whether that means Booker is aware of a deal being negotiated or just him having some fun with the latest rumors is unclear, but what is certain is that NBA fans are now paying attention.

So, does all of this mean that Towns is set to become a member of the Suns and reunite with his old teammate at the University of Kentucky?

At this point at least, that's a bit difficult to imagine.

The Timberwolves are well aware of just how special of a player Towns is, and on top of that, they probably don't want to take a step back as a franchise after they just put an end to their lengthy playoff drought this season.

The Timberwolves also likely want to see what Towns, Andrew Wiggins and Jimmy Butler can do for a full season before they make any big roster changes, so the franchise trading one of them this offseason seems unlikely.

Suns fans may want to hold off on fantasizing about Booker and Towns playing on the same team, but as a consolation prize, they get to dream about how pairing their star guard with the number one overall pick in this year's draft could turn their favorite team into a playoff contender.