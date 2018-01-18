NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors Not Looking for an Exchange

Reuters/Kyle Terada The Golden State Warriors are not interested in making a trade.

Like every National Basketball Association trade season, the Golden State Warriors likely won't make any exchanges because of their strong team.

The National Basketball Association trade season will be coming to an end this February, and followers of the league shouldn't be surprised if the Golden State Warriors won't be making a trade. This is because the players included in the line-up of the Golden State Warriors are all untouchable.

Stephen Curry, Kevin Durrant, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson are the Warriors' best players. Next to them are Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston, followed by Omri Casspi, David West, Zaza Pachulia, Nick Young, and Jordan Bell.

According to the Golden State of Mind, the only Golden State Warriors who are worth considering of trading are JaVale McGee, Kevon Looney, and Damian Jones. It's possible that the Warriors could trade McGee to open up a full-time spot for Quinn Cook.

Meanwhile, there are some who think that a trade with Karl-Anthony Towns would be the dream set up for the Golden State Warriors. But other than that, it's better for the team not to make any trade-offs.

Since the Golden State Warriors made the NBA Finals three years ago, they haven't made a trade since. This is because the Golden State Warriors have established themselves as one of the best, and their room for improvement is only minimal and can be made within the team.

However, rumors of trade-offs still include the Golden State Warriors. According to Tim Kawakami, there's a potential exchange between the Golden State Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans. The Warriors have expressed their interest in Pelican player Anthony Davis.

If ever there's any possibility to this trade, it might likely not happen this season. Also, if the Warriors make a trade for Davis, the team could give up Green and Thompson.