Clippers could consider trading Williams if they remain outside of the Western Conference playoff picture

Reuters/Gary A. Vasquez December 9, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams (23) celebrates after scoring a game winning three... Gary A. Vasquez December 10, 2017 03:38am EST

Lou Williams is one of the few bright spots in what has thus far been a pretty disappointing season for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Williams is having one of the best seasons of his career.

As seen in Basketball Reference, he is on pace to post a career-high scoring average, and he has also shown a greater touch from long range this season since he has put up an impressive three-point shooting percentage while also hoisting more of those shots.

Williams adding a deadly three-point shot to his arsenal would make him an even more potent offensive player, and seeing as how the Clippers are not even at .500 for this season, perhaps it may be time for the franchise to sell-high on their dynamic scorer.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor even pointed to some teams who could benefit from adding Williams as a bench scorer, with those being the Philadelphia 76ers and the Washington Wizards.

Also, since Williams can be a free agent after this season, trading him before the deadline would make sense for the Clippers as they can potentially get something of significance back in return for a player who they may lose soon anyway.

In all likelihood, if the Clippers get a decent offer for Williams, it is hard to imagine them turning that down, considering where the franchise is at currently.

Sure, they could just keep Williams and try to sneak into the playoffs, but would that really be worth potentially declining some nice future assets for? After all, even if the Clippers make it to the postseason, they would be hard-pressed to topple the top teams of the Western Conference like the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets.

The Clippers need all the future assets they can get their hands on to give the franchise a clearer direction. If trading Williams will allow them to obtain more of those assets, then that is a move they should look to make.