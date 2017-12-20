NBC Considering 'The Office' Revival

(Photo: NBC) A still from "The Office."

NBC is looking to resurrect one of its most popular and memorable sitcoms, "The Office."

The revival will take fans back to Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin and will bring back some old cast members while also introducing new faces including a new boss.

"The Office" revival will not bring back branch regional manager Michael Scott played by Steve Carell. This is why the search is on for a new regional manager.

It was back in August when NBC president Bob Greenblatt first expressed interest to bring the beloved series back. In an interview with Deadline:

We often talk about "The Office." I've talked to Greg [Daniels] four times over the past few years. It's always, 'Maybe someday, but not now'. There is certainly an open invitation, but we don't have anything happening right now. If he wants to do it, I would do it.

This comes on the heels of the successful revival of "Will and Grace." However, media outlets are concerned that "The Office" might not enjoy the same feat.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that if there is a show from the recent years that does not need a revival, especially this early, is "The Office," which wrapped up a nine-season run in 2013.

The publication points out that "The Office" was not as huge as "Will and Grace" even in its prime, and did not enjoy a lot of buzz when it ended. The show lost its steam in the last two seasons, mostly because Carell was no longer part of it at that point.

Add to that the fact that "The Office" ended, only four years ago, with all the characters getting an emotional and satisfying conclusion to their stories.

However, it seems that "The Office" revival is pushing through. There is no word yet on who will return but majority of the members of the core ensemble are busy with their respective shows at the moment.

Mindy Kaling and Rainn Wilson might be able to squeeze in an appearance since they are not committed to a project at this time although it is unknown if they will be interested in doing so.