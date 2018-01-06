'NCIS: New Orleans' Season 4 Episode 12 Spoilers: Sebastian Gets Involved in Hacking Case

Facebook/NCISNewOrleans Promotional photo for "NCIS: New Orleans."

Sebastian (Rob Kerkovich) will be involved in a high profile hacking case in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: New Orleans."

In the episode titled "Identity Crisis," the synopsis reveals that a friend of the forensic-agent-turned-field-officer will be approaching him with a plea. He and Adrian Conner (Kristen Hager) knew each other back in high school. When she and her business partner attend the Crescent City Gaming Convention, she has no way of knowing the kind of quandary she would be in.

Conner's world turns upside down when the person she is with is murdered. Remembering Sebastian and his work with the NCIS, she will call him up, asking for help. He is eager to lend a hand, but when the FBI becomes involved in the case, things take a turn for the worse. Special Agent Raymond Isler (Derek Webster) informs the NCIS of the suspicion that Conner is a hacker and that the Cyber Crimes division has been shadowing her for years.

Sebastian must decide whether Conner is telling the truth or not. If he chooses to believe her and disregard the orders from the FBI, he will be in huge trouble. Pride (Scott Bakula) will definitely support Sebastian no matter what happens. This will not be the first time he will let his subordinate follow his/her gut feel. Sebastian must prove that Conner is not the person the FBI thinks she is. If it turns out that he is wrong, he will be the first one to send her to jail.

Last episode, the squad took on a case involving a deadly armed robbery. Percy (Shalita Grant) was able to reunite with her former partner at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Jake Roman (L. Steven Taylor). The two agencies worked together to take down a double agent working with the CIA.

"NCIS: New Orleans" season 4 airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.