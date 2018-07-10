Neve Campbell Is in 'Absolute Heaven' After Adopting Second Son

Wikimedia Commons/GabboT Featured in the image is actress Neve Campbell

Neve Campbell might be a busy actress, but she adores her new role as a mom to adopted son Raynor.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight prior to the premiere of her new film "Skyscraper" in Hong Kong, the 44-year-old actress opened up about having Raynor in her life.

"[It's] heaven. Absolute heaven," the actress stated. "We've been waiting a long time for him and he is just an absolute beauty and sweetheart and just like the gentlest, best little baby in the world," she added.

Campbell adopted her son with longtime boyfriend JJ Field earlier this year. However, the actress only announced the adoption to her Instagram followers in late June after the adoption became official.

According to the "Party of Five" alum, she already knew that she wanted to adopt a child when she was still younger. "I don't know why, I was just always more certain about that than certain about having my own children," she stated.

She also shared that her and Field's first son Caspian had been asking to have a baby brother for a while already. But it took them some time before they can go through an adoption process. Although, as soon as Raynor came into their lives, Caspian was obviously excited to welcome the little boy.

"[Caspian] made a big sign that said 'Welcome Home Raynor' with his friends and it's still hanging in our kitchen," she also said. "We can't take it down because Raynor literally stares at it every morning. It's like he knows the energy coming off of it is just love. It's beautiful," she added.

Aside from taking care of her two sons, Campbell's schedule is currently filled to promote her new action movie that also stars Dwayne Johnson.

The film centers on the story of a former FBI agent Will Sawyer (Johnson) who will do anything to save his wife Sarah (Campbell) and their children from the terrorists who attacked the tallest skyscraper in Hong Kong.

"Skyscraper" is slated to premiere on Friday, July 13.