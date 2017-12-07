New 'Fantastic Beasts 2' Teaser Photo Features Newt Scamander Finding Himself in Underground Sewers

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" fans have a new teaser shot to pore over as they wait for the movie's release. In the photo, Newt Scamander finds himself in an awkward position when he appears to have locked eyes with something unpleasant.

Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander can be seen precariously perched across a stream of sewer water in an exclusive shot covered by Entertainment Weekly. He may have looked sharp in that long suit and bowtie on the streets, but down in the underground system in Paris, he looks out of place, and he is very much aware of the fact.

Facebook/fantasticbeastsmovie Promotional image for 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald'

There's a second picture as well, and this time, it's a behind-the-scenes shot of Jude Law, who plays the young Albus Dumbledore in his first role in the movie series. He is shown dressed just as smartly as his colleague Redmayne, as they sit across each other on set chairs.

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" is the second part of the spin-off movie series based on J.K. Rowling's mega-hit "Harry Potter." It's a story that's a bit removed from the Voldemort timeline, although Dumbledore makes an appearance as early as now.

Redmayne plays Newt Scamander, a renowned expert in magical animals, or a magizoologist. "Fantastic Beasts" also takes place in Paris as Gellert Grindelwald (played by Johnny Depp), a notorious wizard supremacist and muggle hater, staged a daring escape that inspired fellow supremacists to join forces with him.

Grindelwald is a powerful wizard in his own right, and it will take someone like the young Albus Dumbledore to take him on. Even then, Dumbledore thought it wise to get the help of his former student Newt.

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" is set to show in theaters on Nov. 16, 2018.