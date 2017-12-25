Facebook/NewGirlonFOX Promotional image for 'New Girl'

The seventh and final season of "New Girl" will see the death of a fan-favorite character.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the upcoming season will show the funeral of one of the characters. The event will bring together some familiar characters who have appeared in the last six seasons. But, there will also be a new cast member joining the fold.

According to TVLine, J.B. Smoove from "Curb Your Enthusiasm" has been tapped to play the role of Winston's long-lost dad. For those who are unaware, Winston's father walked out on him when he was much younger, so he never really knew him. In his stead, Nick's (Jake Johnson) own dad became a father figure to Winston. Smoove will make his debut in an episode directed by Lamorne Morris, who plays Winston.

Winston's father may be a new character in season 7, but a familiar face will be returning to the fold as well. As previously reported, Dermot Mulroney will be reprising his role as Russell Shiller, Jess' (Zooey Deschanel) ex-boyfriend. He is set to appear in a handful of episodes.

Apart from Winston reuniting with his real father and an old character making his return, the upcoming seventh season will also feature Cece (Hannah Simone) and Schmidt as parents. With the four-year time jump, their daughter, Ruth, will be three years old when the show returns. And, while Cece will be busy with her progressing career, Schmidt will act as the stay-at-home dad.

"Schmidt is a stay-at-home-dad now," Max Greenfield, who portrays Schmidt, previously said. "He really enjoys being a dad. He's also a control freak and he wants to control the environment — because the environment's gotta be right. He's sort of like, 'I think it'd just be better if I was here."

"New Girl" season 7 will premiere sometime in the spring or winter 2018.